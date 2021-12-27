NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will ring in 2022 outdoors.

On Friday, the DEC announced that six “first day” hikes have been planned for January 1, 2022, all in its Region 5, which includes the Central and Eastern Adirondacks.

Some hikes will be guided, while others will be a self-guided experience on a designated trail. All walks and hikes will be family-friendly and range from 1.5 to five miles round trip.

All hikers are asked to come prepared for the elements. This includes wearing warm layered clothing and bringing water, snacks, sunglasses, hats, gloves and insulated, waterproof footwear.

The DEC also said that depending on conditions, snowshoes and other traction devices may be necessary for some hikes. All hikes are listed below with a brief description.

DEC guided hike up Prospect Mountain, 9 a.m. 1.5 miles, climb 1,630 feet to the summit of Prospect Mointain The trail typically has snow and ice on steep anglers Gear: Appropriate footwear and traction decvices, cameras are recommended Registration limited to 20 participants



Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Cneter guided hike on Geron Marsh Trail, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2.65- mile looop Snowshoes required, call in advance to rent Registration limited to 20 participants



Champlain Area Trails- Self-guided hike up Cheney Mountain, 10 a.m. .75-mile uphill hike to the Cheney Mountain summit Begins at the trailhead on Pelfershire Road



Champlain Area Trails- Self-guided hike on Little Ausable Trail, 10 a.m. 3.6-mile round-trip recreational path Begins at Heywroth/ Mason Park in Peru



SUNY ESF Guided Hike up Goodnow Mountain, 9:30 a.m. Four-mile round trip trail Ascends approximately 900 feet over two miles, will take around 3.5 hours Arrive in Adirondack Interpretive Center between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Registration required



Glens Falls- Saratoga Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club guided hike up Thomas Mountain, 10 a.m. Three miles round-trip, easy to moderately paced Snowshoes required if conditions call for it Registration limited to 13 participants



Participants should contact their trip leader or host for site-specific information on required and recommended gear.