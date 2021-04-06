DEC hosts annual National Archery in the Schools tournament

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over 400 youth archers remained “on target” in an annual state tournament.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently hosted the 13th Annual National Archery in the Schools Tournament for schools that participate in the national program.

Typically, students travel to Syracuse, New York, for an in-person tournament, but due to COVID-19 safety precautions, both the 2020 and 2021 state tournaments were held virtually. Archers competed at their respective schools and submitted scores online.

“In a school year that has been unlike any other, the National Archery in Schools Program helped maintain a sense of normalcy for students by continuing to provide an opportunity to compete and sharpen their archery skills,” stated DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I applaud this program, participating students, and coaches for following COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful competition.”

According to the DEC, 18 schools from 11 counties participated in the 2021 state tournament, allowing 430 students from grades four through 12 to compete.

Norwich High School Student Andrew Mullen had the top overal score and placed first among male archers in the high division and Arkport Central School Student Grace Groves was the top overal female archer, earning first place in the middle school division.

Additionally, for the sixth year in a row, the first-place team in the high school division was St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School in Richmond County. The first-place team in the middle school division was Arkport Central School and the first-place team in the elementary school division was Hinsdale Central School District.

North Country schools that participated in the 2021 Archery tournament included Glenfield Elementary and Port Leyden Elementary in the South Lewis Central School District, Harrisville Central School District.

For the full list of results, visit the tournament website.