DEC: Hunting licenses and deer managing permits now available

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Hunting licenses and deer management permits for the 2021 and 2022 season went on sale last week. According to the Department of Conservation, the licenses and permits can be purchased online, at one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by calling 866-933-2257.

To qualify for a hunting license or permit in New York hunters must have completed one or more courses in hunter safety education.

According to the DEC website, hunters who purchase their license or permit online or over the phone must wait 14 business days to receive their license and tags by mail before going hunting. Those interested in receiving licenses and tags instantly should visit a license issuing agent location.

The DEC will also have deer management permits available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online, through October 1. Throughout the application period the probability of receiving a deer managing permit remains the same, since they are issued through an instant random selection process at point of sale. Those interested in knowing the 2021 chances of selection for a deer management permit can find the information online.