DEC in-person hunter education classes to resume April 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In-person hunter education classes lead by the Department of Environmental Conservation in New York State will resume next month.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos as he announced that in-person, instructor-led Hunter Education Program courses will start April 1, 2021. This is following a year of online classes due to COVID-19.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, last year DEC successfully transitioned all of our hunter education courses online,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “I’m proud of the way our staff quickly pivoted, working with our contractor to offer online courses for new hunters and bowhunters, and I applaud their efforts to safely allow for resuming in-person instruction again in time for new hunters to pursue turkey this spring.”

According to the DEC, COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed in all in-perosn courses. This includes health screenings upon arrival, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, smaller class sizes and sanitizing hands and equiptment.

All DEC Hunter Education Program courses are free and taught by volunteer instructors. Courses are offered in hunter, bowhunter, trapper, and waterfowl hunter education. Registration is required an all in-person courses require mandatory homework that must be completed prior to participating.

The DEC will also continue to offer its online hunter education courses in addition to the in-person classes.

For a full listed of classes visit the DEC Hunter Education Program website.