DEC: Injured 65-year-old hiker rescued along Moose River

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On October 11 a Forest Ranger with the Department of Environmental Conservation helped rescue a hiker with a head injury along the Moose River.

According to a press release from the DEC, Forest Ranger Hanno overheard radio traffic and responded to the location where the injured 65-year-old hiker was. He assisted the Port Leyden Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue at the scene.

The woman reportedly fell and injured her right wrist, ankle, and head while hiking. The departments worked together to secure the hiker in a stretcher and get her into a Port Leyden Ambulance. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.