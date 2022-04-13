OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers are enforcing ATV laws in Oswego County.

According to a press release from the DEC, Forest Rangers patrolled Littlejohn Wildlife Management Area on April 9. The goal of the patrol was to curb illegal ATV activity connected to an event in Lewis County that previously resulted in damage when ATVs illegally traveled through the WMA.

During the patrol, Rangers encountered approximately 30 ATVs and issued 21 tickets for illegal ATV operations on WMA roadways. There was also one ticket issued for an unregistered ATV. The DEC also confirmed that several ATV operators were turned away before they could enter the WMA.