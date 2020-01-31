DEC issues plan for management of state properties in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that it has finalized a Unit Management Plan (UMP) that will set the course for management of state properties in Jefferson County.

Ontario Plains covers more than 3,050 total acres in the towns of Henderson, LeRay, Theresa, and Antwerp. The State Forests are Henderson Shores Unique Area, Coyote Flats, and Pulpit Rock. The UMP will address management activities on these state properties and enhance recreational opportunities such as fishing, boating, and limited all-terrain vehicle (ATV) access for persons with mobility impairments.

On Coyote Flats State Forest in the towns of LeRay and Theresa, the Coyote Flats Public Forest Access Road will be improved to provide easy motor vehicle access into the property for hunting, wildlife observation, and other outdoor activities.

On Pulpit Rock State Forest in the town of Antwerp, a new parking area will be built for public access to the State Forest off New Connecticut Road, and a new four-car parking area and trail will be established on a State-owned Right-of-Way to the property off County Route 22. The parking area will be built near County Route 22, and a foot trail will be developed across the private lands to access the State Forest’s ridgetop rock outcrops providing scenic views overlooking Payne Lake.

DEC Region 6 covers St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties.

