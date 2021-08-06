DEC: Keeping older bucks in the woods is now up to hunters

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The decision to keep older deer in the woods is now up to local hunters.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that now shooting older bucks is now up to the hunter. The department said that by not shooting a younger deer, New Yorkers can increase the likelihood of harvesting an older and larger buck. Older bucks will create more rubs and scrapes, and are also more challenging to hunt, but will provide more meat.

With many hunters already choosing not to shoot the young bucks, their availability and harvest of older, larger antlered bucks is increasing. To be able to see and take more older bucks, the DEC encourages hunters to work together with neighbors and hunting partners to reduce the harvest of young bucks, improve habitat conditions and make sure there is adequate harvest of antlerless deer.