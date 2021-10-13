DEC locate lost 48-year-old in Highland Forest County Park, treat hypothermia

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped locate a missing man in Highland Forest County Park on October 4.

According to a press release from the DEC, Conservation Police Officer Damrath contacted DEC’s Central Dispatch after hearing radio traffic from Onondaga County reporting a missing 48-year-old in the Park. It was determined that a 48-year-old man was collecting mushrooms with his sister-in-law when they became separated around 6 p.m.

When he was still unaccounted for after sunset a family member contacted 911 to report the man missing. As a result, Onondaga County Park Rangers, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Fabius, Apulia, Pompey Hill, and Delphi Falls fire departments, and Onondaga and Oswego County Search and Rescue teams responded.

The various departments discussed a plan and began searching for the missing man. A search crew from the Apulia Fire Department located the man in the park at 9:18 p.m. The man was taken to the command post where he was evaluated by paramedics, treated for hypothermia, and reunited with his family.