ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Conservation is proposing to prohibit glyphosate-based weed killers from being used on State properties.

DEC proposed a formal regulation on June 8 that would ban the use of these weed killers on State property, collect data to determine how much glyphosate products are used on State property and the potential impact these pesticides have.

If these regulations are enacted into law, State departments and agencies, public benefit corporations and their contractors would be banned from applying glyphosate on State properties under most circumstances.

DEC said that under the appropriate circumstances and conditions, the use of glyphosate remains highlight effective in controlling needs.

However, under the proposed regulation, glyphosate use would only be permitted on State properties when there is no actual or significant threat of direct human exposure.

Exemptions would be made for the maintenance of critical infrastructure, roadside vegetation management, habitat management for invasive species purposes, noxious weed situations and to protect critical native plant species.

This proposal was required by a recent amendment to New York’s Environmental Conservation Law, and according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, banning the pesticide would protect public health and environmental resources.

“Advancing this proposal to prohibit the use of glyphosate on New York State properties would bolster DEC’s ongoing efforts to protect communities by requiring the safe and correct use of certain pesticides,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “I commend our staff for developing this important proposal and crafting a strategy that provides for the targeted use of these compounds under specific and limited circumstances to further protect water quality and the environment.”

DEC would also be responsible for reporting and recording glyphosate use by State departments and agencies, public benefit corporations and their contractors or subcontractors on State property.

A comment period on these regulations will be open until August 22, 2022. DEC will also host a virtual public hearing on August 17 at 1 p.m.

Written comments can be submitted to NYSDEC, Pesticide Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Section, Bureau of Pesticides Management, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7254, or by email to: glyphosateregs@dec.ny.gov.