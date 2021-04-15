DEC lowers water level at St. Lawrence County dam due to leak

PIERCEFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is taking steps to assess a leak impacting a St. Lawrence County dam.

The DEC Region 6 announced on Thursday that it is lowering water levels at the lower Bog River, Lower Lows, dam. This dam is located on the downstream side of Hitchens Pond in the town of Piercefield.

According to the DEC, it is lowering the water to assess a leak in the dam.

Specifically, a leak has been identified in a concrete training wall above the auxiliary spillway at the Bog River dam. Water levels will be lowered using the two wooden sluice gates located to the left of the auxiliary spillway. The water level will be lowered to at least this height, as low as the crest.

The DEC stated that it anticipates that after the water is lowered, recreational users will be permitted to paddle canoes and kayaks from the dam up through Hitchens Pond.