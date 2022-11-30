NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that $564,925 in grant funding is now available to support eligible dam repairs throughout the state.

The funding is provided through FEMA’s High Hazard Potential Dam grant program. DEC is accepting applications to assist with technical, planning, design and other pre-construction activities associated with repairing eligible dams classified as High Hazard dams.

There are currently 425 damns classified as High Hazard in New York State. The dam classification refers to the potential for damage upon a dam’s failure, not its likelihood of failure.

A dam meets the classification if failure could result in widespread or serious damage to homes, highways, industrial or commercial buildings, railroads or important utilities to a point that could cause death or widespread substantial economic loss.

“Ensuring dam safety is a top priority for DEC and we encourage eligible dam owners to take advantage of this important funding,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The grants announced today will support pre-construction engineering and design activities as part of an overall program to help municipal and not-for-profit owners of High Hazard dams make necessary repairs and improve public safety.”

Local governmental entities and municipalities can apply for the grants. DEC says projects must be in a county with an approved hazard mitigation plan. Approved awards will be made up to $100,000 per project.

Grant applications can be submitted online through February 10, 2023.