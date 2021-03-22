DEC, NY Sea Grant to fund projects that engage youth in Great Lakes Action Agenda priorities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new partnership in New York State will aim to directly involve youth in Great Lakes Basin projects.

New York Sea Grant and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Monday that funding is available for projects that engage youth in local watershed challenges and New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda priorities. A total of $200,000, up to $25,000 per project will be awarded in New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants will be awarded to projects that engage youth under the age of 21.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, this funding will aim to create future stewards.

“These grants provide a unique and critical opportunity for the next generation of New York’s Great Lakes stewards to become directly involved in learning about and developing smart solutions to address local watershed challenges,” said Seggos. “DEC looks forward to continuing to partner with New York Sea Grant to implement the solutions that will protect and enhance the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

The DEC shared that these grants are open to educational institutions including, but not limited to, public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, not-for-profit organizations, county and local government or public agencies, municipalities, and regional planning and environmental commissions are eligible to apply.

Additionally specific projects for this grant funding can include outdoor and in-classroom education, hands-on training and formal and informal educational settings.

Applications for the New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants through New York Sea Grant are due by April 30, 2021.