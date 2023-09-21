LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offered an update on two Lewis County trails on Thursday, September 21.

The Croghan Tract Conservation Easement Main Haul Road has been reopened in Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest. However, the road remains blocked just east of Eagle Falls Canyon Road. Users should access the Main Haul Road from Fish Creek Road or Prentice Road depending on their destination.

The tread on Dragline Trail has been washed away near the Independence River Wild Forest in Glenfield. The trail is passable but has a 100-foot section of exposed cobbles and requires climbing a steep slope to access Bailey Road.

The DEC also said that trails are still very wet and muddy. Muddy conditions on steep slopes can be unstable and slippery. The consistent wet weather has made rocks, boulders, and roots extremely slippery. Hikers should use caution on wet trails.