DEC officers help locate hypothermic hunter in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers assisted local departments to find a 75-year-old missing hunter on November 15.

According to a press release from the DEC, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office requesting Forest Ranger assistance around 9:49 p.m. on Monday. The caller explained that a 75-year-old hunter had not returned from hunting that day, resulting in a search by SLCS.

Around 12:39 a.m. Ranger Hanno followed the sound of a voice and found the hunter three-tenths of a mile from his home. The hunter was hypothermic and couldn’t move when responders found him. They were also unable to find the subject’s UTV and cane.

Rangers were able to carry the hunter out in a stretcher to Star Lake Ambulance at 1:33 a.m.

Rangers Morehouse, Hanno, Shea, Hogan, and Baldwin were joined in the search by members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and Star Lake Fire and Ambulance at the scene.