DEC Officers help rescue missing 12-year-old in Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are being highlighted for their work in a search effort in late April.

According to the DEC, on April 21, it’s Central Dispatch received a call from the New York State Police requesting Forest Ranger assistance with a search for a missing 12-year-old in Sandy Creek.

After a nearly three-hour search, the child was successfully located in the woods by New York State Police and NYSP K9 Rudd.

Responding members from the DEC included Forest Rangers Chappell, Virkler and Environmental Conservation Officer Brown

Additional assistance was provided by New York State Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oswego County Search and Rescue, Sandy Creek Fire Department and NOCA Ambulance.