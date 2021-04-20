Pennsylvania camper located in Lewis County after being missing for 5 days

LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A camper from Pennsylvania was located in Lewis County this past weekend after being missing for five days.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, on April 18, Acting Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag responded to a call for assistance in locating a missing man from Pittsburgh, PA.

The 39-year-old was expected to be located in the Fowlersville area along the Moose River, but had missed a planed meeting with a relative on April 17, 2021. The DEC reported that prior to this call, the camper had not been hear from since April 13.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police, DEC Forest Rangers and family members of the missing man responded to the scene. DEC Forest Ranger Baldwin also assisted with a droe.

A further investigation determined that the man had sustained an arm injury on April 14, evacuated to a nearby road and then transported to a local hospital by a passing motorist.

The DEC confirmed that all units were clear of the scene by 12:5 p.m. on April 18, 2021.