DEC Officers save Jefferson County fisherman from choking while checking fishing license

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers were at the right place at the right time while doing routine ice fishing checks.

On February 20 Environmental Conservation Officers were completing routine checks in Chaumont Bay and encountered a group ice fishing and preparing lunch.

According to the DEC, as ECO’s began their routine of checking fishing licenses, one of the anglers alerted that another fisher was choking; became red in the face and was unable to speak.

The DEC reported that Officer Jackson performed the Heimlich maneuver on the subject, attempting to save him. On the third thrust, a piece of food was dislodged from the man’s throat and flew out of his mouth.

The subject refused further medical attention following the incident but thank ECO Jackson for his efforts.