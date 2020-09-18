DEC officers support young Sackets Harbor residents, share moments of inspiration

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Who doesn’t love ice cold lemonade during a hard day at work under the summer sun?

Two Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers showed their support for two young Sackets Harbor entrepreneurs.

ECOs Kochanowski and Jarecki met 10-year-olds Carter Cook and Jacob Weaver on a day of patrolling fishing access sites near Sackets Harbor. According to the officers “it didn’t take long to support the salesmen.”

Cook and Weaver had ice-cold water lemonade, cranberry juice and apple juice ready to sell.

The young salesman expressed their excitement to meet two Environmental Conservation Officers due to their passion for hunting and fishing. The sale created an unexpected moment of inspiration.

“The Officers explained the hard work that goes into being an ECO and encouraged Jacob to chase his dream. Carter noted with a smile that will stick with the ECOs forever, “It’s true, one person can really make another person’s day.” Department of Environmental Conservation 9/16/20 EOC Highlight

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.