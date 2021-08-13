DEC opening Jefferson, St. Lawrence county Wildlife Management Areas to public

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Until the end of the month, visitors at local Wildlife Management Areas will be granted access to restricted areas.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the dates for its annual opens houses at the Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Areas in St. Lawrence County, and the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County.

Starting August 16, and ending on August 31, The Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Areas in St. Lawrence County will be open each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will be open daily from noon to dusk.

Portions of these WMA;s are marked as refuge or wetland restricted areas to allow for waterfowl and other listed species to breed and raise young without human interference.

During the 16-day open house, all WMA’s will be open to visitors. This includes the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas. According to the DEC, this period allows for easier trip planning for visitors interested in observing the department’s efforts to manage and improve the habitats.

Specifically, the Perch River WMA includes 8,000 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamelia. It can be accessed from State Route 12, Allen, Buckminster, Vaadi, and Perch Lake roads. During the open house, fishing will be allowed, but motorized boast are not permitted.

The Upper and Lower Lakes WMA is the largest in the region. It is located two miles west of the village of Canton on State Route 68 and includes 8,770 acres of land.

Additionally, the Wilson Hill WMA is located approximately six miles west of the village of Massena. It is situated along the St. Lawrence River and consists of several large pools of open water marsh bordered by a combination of dense cattails, brushy wetlands, forest and upland meadow. Fishing is restricted at the WMA’s Nichols Pool.

DEC may be conducting habitat and wildlife management projects on the WMAs throughout the 16-day period. Visitors are advised to avoid any operating machinery and pay attention to temporary signage.