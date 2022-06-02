WEBB, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has published a draft recreation management plan for the Three Lakes Tract Conservation Easement.

The 3,350-acre Three Lakes Tract is located in the town of Webb in Herkimer County and is comprised of commercially-managed forestland and three waterbodies: Hitchcock, Grass and Moose ponds.

To further make use of the local conservation easement, DEC has proposed several new recreational rules that are now open for public comment.

This includes establishing hiking trails that would connect McCarty Road in the Independence River Wild Forest to Blue, Hitchcock, Grass, and Moose ponds. If the recreation plan is approved, primitive camping, as well as hunting, fishing, trapping and paddling would be allowed on the property.

The Department would also develop and distribute new recreation maps and information to the public.

DEC is accepting public comments on the draft recreation management plan through July 1, 2022. Comments can be submitted via email to R6.UMP@dec.ny.gov, or mailed to the DEC office in Lowville.

More information can be found on the DEC website.