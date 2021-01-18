DEC provides update on Lake George invasive species, Hemlock Wooly Adelgid treatment

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An update has been provided regarding treatment of a common invasive species in New York State; the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and their partners provided an update regarding the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of the invasive pest Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. This update was specific for Forest Preserve lands in Washington County, in areas surrounding Lake George, as a part of a multi-year initiative.

According to the DEC, treatment in affected areas to mitigate the spread of the pest began on October 6, 2020 and was conducted over a four-week period. Treatment was prioritized at Paradise Bay on Lake George due to the site’s size and level of infestation.

The DEC reported that crews treated 2,374 trees with insecticide on 138 acres of Paradise Bay and injected insecticides directly into the trunks of 80 trees. The New York State Hemlock Initiative also released 620 Laricobius beetles as a biological method of control.

Since the initial finding of the pest in 2020, the DEC stated that with their partners, they continued to survey for the incest in surrounding areas.

Surveys found Hemlock Wooly Adelgid at Shelving Rock, Buck Mountain Trail Head, Dome Island, a private property along the southern shores of Lake George in Queensbury and at Moreau Lake State Park.

To address additional findings, the DEC is planning consecutive annual treatments to great many trees in infested areas. The Department added that spring treatments at Glen Island Campgrounds will begin after the ground thaws. Additional treatment dates and strategies are being determined.

The Department of Environmental Conservation added that “early detection and rapid response to invasive pests is central to protecting New York’s natural resources.”

New Yorkers are encourages to report signs of Hemlock Wooly Adelgid to the DEC. Signs of infestation include white wooly masses about one-quarter the size of a cotton swab on the underside of branches at the base of needles, gray-tinted foliage and needle loss.

The public can report these signs by doing the following

Taking a photo of the infestation signs and include something for scale

Note the location, including intersecting roads, landmarks or GPS coordinates

Contact the DEC or local Partnership for Regional Species Management

Report the infestation to iMapInvasives

Slow the spread of HWA by cleaning equipment or gear after it has been near and infestation and by leaving infested materials where it was found

Hemlock Wooly Adelgid is a small insect from East Asia and was first discovered in New York State in 1985. The pest attacks forest and ornamental hemlock trees. It feeds on young twigs, causing needles to dry out and drop prematurely and cause branch dieback.

The Hemlock Wooly Adelgid infestation in Forest Preserve lands in Washington County, New York, was confirmed by the NYS DEC in August 2020. Treatment began on affected hemlock trees in the Glen Island Campground on the shores of Lake George in October 2020.