PICKNEY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Forest Rangers for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation handed out 10 tickets for illegal operation of ATV/UTVs on Saturday, September 16 in Lewis County.

Forest rangers Hanno and Thomes conducted a stationary patrol on Mile Strip Road in the Tug Hill State Forest. Mile Strip Road is a seasonal road and part of the snowmobile trail system. However, it is not open for ATV/UTV use during the off-season.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster