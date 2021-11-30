DEC rangers help locate missing person in Lewis County

The morning sun shines through a forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. More than two-thirds of Sakhalin Island is forested, and authorities there have set an ambitious goal of making the island carbon neutral by 2025. Tree growth will absorb as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as the island’s half-million residents and businesses produce, and Moscow hopes to apply the idea to the whole country, which has more forested area than any other nation. (AP Photo/Igor Dudkovskiy)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officers from the Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a call on November 24 to help locate a missing person from Lowville.

According to a press release from the DEC, Lewis County told Ray Brook Dispatch that they found the subject’s vehicle at Francis Lake in the Independence River Wild Forest in around 10:17 p.m. As a result, Rangers Hanno and McCartney responded to the scene and were able to locate the missing person at 12:29 a.m.

At the scene, Rangers determined the subject was likely suffering from hypothermia so they loaded her into a stretcher. She was then carried out of the woods to a Lewis County Search and Rescue ambulance by approximately 1 a.m.

More information about the incident can be found on the DEC website.