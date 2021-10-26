DEC Rangers help rescue lost hunter in Lewis County forest

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation helped a hunter find his way out of the Independence River Wild Forest on October 22.

According to a press release from the DEC, Forest Rangers Lee and Hanno were dispatched to the scene after DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted by Lewis County 911. Both rangers responded to Partridgeville Road where they met with two Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies who were already there.

The officers interviewed the other members of the hunting party at the scene and determined that a 58-year-old hunter from LaFargeville was likely in a half-mile section of woods near the camp. To help guide the hunter out of the woods one deputy played a siren from a fixed location while the second deputy drove along a nearby section of highway with emergency lights activated.

After about 30 minutes the hunter reportedly walked out to the road where he was met by first responders. He explained that he had become lost after the sunset and did not have a map, compass, or source of light.