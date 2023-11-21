TOWN OF ALTONA, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Saturday, November 18 at 10:10 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a lost hunter in the vicinity of Plank Road in Altona.

The reporting party had communication with the hunter using a two-way radio but did not have location coordinates. Forest Rangers Odell and Russell responded along with Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Lieutenant Younglove.

The Officers searched the highest probability areas with negative results. The 80-year-old hunter said he was 30 feet from a creek. Rangers continued searching overnight. The following morning, a New York State Police aviation crew and ECO Fadden joined 11 Rangers in the search efforts.

At 6:39 a.m., Rangers Corey and Mecus located the subject in good health and walked him back to his hunting camp.