DEC releases 2018-2020 report on restoration and protection of Great Lakes, highlights progress

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State DEC recently released a report documenting efforts and investments along the Great Lakes.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos officially released the 2018-2020 progress report on the restoration and protection of New York’s Great Lakes.

The two-year report highlighted partnerships and achievements, including resiliency improvements along coastal and tributary flooding, source water protection and accelerating restoration initiatives in communities that have been historically and disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution; Environmental Justice communities.

Commissioner Seggos commented on the recent report.

“The Great Lakes are an irreplaceable source of clean drinking water and support a wide range of opportunities for outdoor recreation that New Yorkers and visitors can enjoy all year round,” state Commissioner Seggos. “The New York Great Lakes Action Agenda continues to serve as an integrated action plan to promote these sustainable uses while also protecting water quality, fish and wildlife habitat, and the communities dependent on these resources.”

The DEC highlighted significant achievements in the 2018-2020 Great Lakes Program Report. These include:

The restoration of habitats and recreational uses for Environmental Justice communities within the Rochester Embayment and Buffalo River Areas of Concern

Adapting to storms and flooding by “building back smarter” and enhancing the resilience of Great Lakes coastal communities through Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, Resilient NY and others

The improvement of protection of water resources that drain into Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River

$19 million in federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding for 117 projects

Additionally, the DEC noted that substantial progress was made toward advancing the shared goals of New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda. This included applying adaptive ecosystem-based management approaches, prioritizing science-based decision making.

In the next year, the DEC’s Great Lakes Program will update the Great Lakes Action Agenda for the next 10 years.

The full 2018-2020 Great Lakes Program Report can be read on the DEC’s website.