OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has finalized a new Unit Management Plan for state forests in Oswego County.

According to DEC, the plan outlines how the propertieies will be managed over the next ten years. The plan addresses timber, habitat, and water quality management activities on State properties, as well as enhances recreational opportunities such as camping, fishing, boating, and limited all-terrain vehicle access for people with a mobility impairment.

The Eastern Lake Ontario UMP encompasses 6,201 acres of public forests in the towns of Albion, Boylston, Orwell, Richland, and Sandy Creek in Oswego County. It covers Altmar, Chateaugay, Sandy Creek, and Trout Brook State forests and includes nearly 100 acres of conservation easement lands.

Objectives of the plan include continuing partnerships with local snowmobile clubs to maintain 3.2 miles of trail on Chateaugay State Forest and developing approximately one mile of foot trail from the Salmon River Falls Unique Area’s Upper Falls Trail that leads to Dam Road. Additionally, the DEC plan on designating half a mile of the existing access trail on Trout Brook State Forest as a Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities route.

The complete UMP for the area can be found on the DEC website.