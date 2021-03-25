DEC releases proposed updates for regulations over state wildlife management area

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a draft proposal for public comment on Thursday that would update regulations on public use of the State’s Wildlife Management Areas.

According to the DEC these proposed updates focus on protecting natural resources, promoting public safety and ensure the multiple uses of the WMA’s remain compatible with natural resource protection and visitor interest. Additionally, these changes would be more consistent with existing rules for state forests, campgrounds and other lands.

“Ensuring our public lands are clean, safe, and enjoyable is a top priority for DEC and I applaud our staff for developing this proposal to keep regulations for the State’s Wildlife Management Areas up to date,” stated DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The proposed regulations will ensure our WMAs are protected and continue to provide quality hunting, trapping, fishing, and wildlife observation opportunities for years to come, and I encourage New Yorkers to review and comment on this comprehensive proposal.”

Proposed updates in the draft regulations would include:

Prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species by prohibiting their transport to WMA waters while boating

Only allow non-motorized boats or boats with electric motors, except when posted open or permitted by DEC.

Boats would be prohibited from being moored, stored, or anchored overnight

Ensure certain Unique Areas and Multiple Use Areas managed by DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife have the same protections as WMAs

Prohibit the discharge of firearms other than for hunting or trapping, except when using paper targets at areas clearly posted as open to target shooting and with suitable backstops

Clarify and make enforceable restrictions on motor vehicles and motorized equipment prohibited in WMAs

Snowmobiles would be allowed on designated routes covered by a minimum of three inches of snow or ice and only between the close of the regular big game hunting season until March 31

Prohibit the construction, use, or abandonment of any structure on a WMA except with a DEC permit

Prohibit gatherings of more than 20 people without a permit

Require owners or trainers to keep dogs on leash and under immediate control except: when dogs are being legally used for hunting or training for hunting on lands designated as dog-training areas during designated training seasons set by regulation; when participating in a licensed field trial and authorized by a DEC permit; or as otherwise permitted in writing by DEC;

Prohibit anyone under 21 years of age from possessing alcoholic beverages unless accompanied by a parent or guardian

Include additional restrictions that prevent the destruction or removal of state property, littering, wildfire risk, risks to public safety, as well as allow other activities with a DEC permit or other authorization

Remove sections of existing regulations that are redundant or obsolete.

These updates would be effective on New York States nearly 250,000 acres of Wildlife Management Areas.

The DEC is currently accepting public comments on these proposed updates. The regulatory proposal is available on the DEC website and comments will be accepted through May 24, 2021.