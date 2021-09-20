DEC releasing over 3,000 ring-necked pheasants in North Country for hunting season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of pheasants will be released in the region to prepare for the upcoming hunting season.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 announced that it is releasing 3,878 ring-necked pheasants at several locations for this year’s season. All pheasants were raised on the DEC Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca, New York.

The following Wildlife Management Areas will be stocked with pheasants prior to the opening of the hunting season on October 1, 2021:

Ashland Wildlife Management Area, Jefferson County

French Creek Wildlife Management Area, Jefferson County

Perch River Wildlife Management Area, Jefferson County

Point Peninsula Wildlife Management Area, Jefferson County

Oriskany Flats Wildlife Management Area, Oneida County

Rome Wildlife Management Area, Oneida County

Verona Beach State Park, Oneida County

Nowadaga Creek, Herkimer County

Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area, St. Lawrence County,

Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, St. Lawrence County

Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area, St. Lawrence County.

The DEC confirmed that pheasants will not be stocked in Lewis County this fall. This is because a private landowner in Martinsburg has retired from the program. Lewis County landowners who are interested in having their property stocked with pheasants are directed to call DEC wildlife at 315-785-2282.

Additionally, the Perch River, Upper and Lower Lakes and Oriskany Flats Wildlife Management Areas will be stocked prior to the youth pheasant hunt weekend. The youth pheasant hunt will take place on September 25 and September 26.

New York’s pheasant hunting season will open on October 1 and close on February 28, 2022. Each hunter will have a daily bag limit of two cocks or hens.