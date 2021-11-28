Take it-Tag it-Report it: Hunters reminded to report their harvest

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding hunters of the various ways they can tag and report their harvests.

The reminder comes as part of the Department’s “Take it-Tag it-Report it” campaign. The effort encourages hunters to report their deer, bear, and turkey harvests during the fall season.

According to the DEC, hunters are required by law to report their harvest within seven days of their take. They can choose to report their harvest either online, on the mobile app, or over the phone.

For those interested in reporting online, they should click on the “Register for HIP/Report Your Harvest” link at the top of the DEC licensing website. Others who would like to report their harvest over the phone should call the DEC automated harvest reporting line at 866-426-3778. Hunters will need to provide their carcass tag number to complete the report.

Another option for hunters is to use the HuntFishNY App which is available on the Apple app store and the Google Play store. The app provides hunters with an electronic version of their sporting licenses and privileges as well as a way to immediately report game harvest while in the field.

More information on the campaign can be found on the DEC licensing website.