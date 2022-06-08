ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation assisted in a rescue effort after baby rabbits were mowed over in Oneida County.

According to DEC, a man in the town of Floyd located in Oneida County accidentally mowed over a nest of baby rabbits. After receiving advice from a wildlife rehabilitator, the man placed grass over the nest to help determine whether the mother would return.

However, it was later determined that the mother would not return to the nest and the rabbits had a better chance of survival if taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. As a result, Environmental Conservation Officer Howe responded to the location and carefully captured the five baby rabbits, and transported them to the rehabilitator. The rabbits will be cared for until they can be released back into the wild.