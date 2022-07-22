ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Environmental Conservation Officers from the Department of Environmental Conservation helped rescue a goose in St. Lawrence County on July 4.

According to DEC, ECO Atwood responded to a call about a small goose with a fishing lure stuck in its foot in the town of Colton. He responded with a fishing net and located the goose laying in the caller’s front yard.

Officer Atwood captured the goose with the net and cut off the ends of the hooks that had punctured the goose’s foot. After ensuring he removed all hooks, ECO Atwood released the goose to join its flock nearby.