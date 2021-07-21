DEC seeking assistance in criminal mischief investigation at Perch River Wildlife Management Area

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are looking to identify a man involved in an ongoing criminal mischief investigation in the North Country.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement is seeking assistance in identifying individuals of interest in a criminal mischief ingestion in the town of Pamelia. The incident under investigation is specifically at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area.

According to the DEC, this includes individuals present at Perch River on May 13, at 9:41 p.m. Photos of the individuals are included at the top of the post and below.

Those with information are asked to call Environmental Conservation Police Officer Jackson at 315-418-7380 and reference case number 21-010637.