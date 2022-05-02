JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for the public’s help gathering information about a poaching incident in Jefferson County.

According to the DEC, a deer poaching incident occurred on April 25 near Pillar Point in the town of Brownville between midnight and 5 a.m. Environmental Conservation Police Officers are investigating the incident, which involved multiple deer killed at several locations along different roadways throughout the area.

Residents are being asked to review security camera footage and report any vehicles or people captured on video during those hours. Residents are also asked to report any suspicious vehicles, people, or gunshots during those hours.

Reports about the incident can be made by calling DEC Dispatch at 1-877-457-5680 and referencing case 22-007456 or by contacting ECO Evan McFee directly at 315-640-0335.