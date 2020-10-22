DEC seeking public input on amendments to Five Mile and Kildare Tract Conservation Easement plans

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Public input is being accepted regarding amendments made to two recreation management plans.

The New York State Department of Conservation is asking for public input regarding the revised draft amendments to the Kildare Recreation Management Plan and the Five Mile Interim Recreation Management Plan.

These Recreation Management Plans cover the Kildare Tract and Five Mile Tract Conservation Easement, located on the Raquette Boreal Complex in the Adirondack Park.

According to the DEC, these revised draft amendments will provide both motor vehicle and land access to the Kildare tract for the first time since 1989.

Drafted amendments include:

The construction of a new connector road between the Five Mile and Kildare Tract

Addressing public concerns relating to public use and Spruce grouse habitat on the Kildare property

Opening 16.1 miles of existing roads for seasonal public motor vehicle use on the Kildare Tract

The DEC stated that these amendments will allow for non-motorized access and activities including hunting, hiking and wildlife observation.

Public comments on the draft amendments will be accepted from October 21 to December 4, 2020.

Full drafted amendments can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.