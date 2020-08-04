DEC seeking public’s help in locating stolen beams in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York DEC police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating five aluminum beams, also known as “spillway stop logs.”
The beams were stolen from Perch River Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County.
The aluminum beams were last seen and photographed on July 16, 2020. During an inspection on July 23, the beams were missing.
The beams are 12 feet long, nine inches tall, and six-and-a-half inches wide. The beams weigh approximately 150 pounds and pictures are attached.
Anyone with information can call Investigator Mark Malone with DEC Police at 877-457-5680 and reference case number 20-052836.
