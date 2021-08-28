DEC stresses importance of hunting safety and etiquette

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding hunters to follow simple safety guidelines and use good judgement this season.

The DEC stresses the importance of choosing a time and place to hunt and acknowledging the factors surrounding the decision to ensure a safe hunt. According to the DEC, as coastal areas become more populated, new landowners unfamiliar with the safety, ethics, and traditions of waterfowl hunting sometimes seek to limit hunter access to popular waterfowl hunting areas.

To avoid or minimize conflicts with property owners and other outdoor enthusiasts the DEC encourages hunters to contact property owners adjacent to where they will be hunting beforehand. By doing this property owners may be less concerned if they know when hunts are planned as well as the hunters intention to abide by the laws and regulations. It also opens up the opportunity to identify concerns the landowner may have and discuss them prior to hunting.

Hunters should plan out shooting directions and verify that the selected hunting spot is safe and in compliance with the law. They should keep in mind that shot pellets, especially when discharged at a high angle, can travel farther than 500 feet. The DEC also encourages hunters to leave hunting locations as clean as they found them and be sure to pick up their empty shell casings and other litter.