DEC to crackdown on Asian Longhorned Beetles through swimming pool survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging New York’s swimming pool owners to participate an annual Asian Longhorned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey.

The Asian Longhorned Beetle is an invasive, wood-boring beetle native to Asia that were introduced to the United States through wood packing materials. These pests attack native New York tree species including maples, birches, and willows. Their infestations have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of trees across the country.

During late summer, the beetles emerge as adults and are most active outside of their host trees. The DEC is requesting swimming pool owners to periodically check pool filters for insects that look similar and report any incidents.

According to the DEC, to identify Asian Longhorned Beetles look for:

Beetles that are 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, and have black and white antennae

Leave perfectly round exit holes about the size of a dime in branches and trunks trees

Create sawdust-like material that collects on branches and around the base of trees.

“Most invasive forest pest infestations have been discovered and reported by members of the public, making citizen science a vital tool for protecting our urban and rural forests,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Swimming pool monitoring is a simple, economical approach to surveying for Asian longhorned beetles.”

Although most ongoing infestations reside outside of the North Country, the department encourages all New Yorkers to remain on the lookout.

All participants should report suspects either by emailing photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing insects to DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, Attn: Jessica Cancelliere.

For more information on the ALB Pool Survey and ALB, including biology and identification tools, visit DEC’s website.

