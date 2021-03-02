DEC to host 12th Annual Jefferson County Youth Turkey Hunt in April

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Young hunters in the North Country are invited to participate in an annual two-day hunt.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that its 12th Annual Jefferson County Youth Turkey Hunt will be held in mid-April. The two-day event allows for youth ages 12 through 15 to learn hunting safety and practice their hunting skills.

The youth turkey hunt will be held at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club and will begin on April 18 at 9 a.m. with an educational day. The hunt day will take place on April 24.

According to DEC Environmental Conservation Offices, the hunt will feature COVID-19 precautions to ensure a safe learning environment, including health questionnaires, capacity limits to ensure

social distancing, and mask usage.

Interested youth hunters must possess a New York State small game license and valid turkey tags. The event is free to all participants and all equipment will be provided if necessary.

Signup sheets for the 12th Annual Jefferson County Youth Turkey Hunt are available at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, Akins Archery and VanTassel’s Gunsmithing.