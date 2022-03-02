SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A youth turkey hunt is returning to Jefferson County this spring.

The Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that Environmental Conservation Police Officers will again host the annual Jefferson County Youth Turkey Hunt this April.

The program will be offered in partnership with the Sackets Habor Sportsman’s Club for youth ages 12 through 15.

This is a two-day event with the first portion designated as an educational day at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club on April 19, and the hunting day slated for April 23.

Participants must possess a New York State small game license and valid turkey tags. The event is free to all youth and equipment will be provided if necessary.

Signup sheets are available at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, Akins Archery in Watertown and Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills.

The DEC is directing questions to ECO Bartoszewski at 315-489-6984 or by email at steven.bartoszewski@dec.ny.gov.