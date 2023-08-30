Pheasant hunting is a very social sport. More experienced hunters often invite newcomers along for a larger hunting party.

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host its 14th annual youth waterfowl and pheasant hunt for youth ages 12 through 15.

This is a chance for youths to to hunt waterfowl with an environmental conservation officer. The hunting program will coincide with the waterfowl and pheasant youth hunting weekends.

The program will consist of an educational/safety day located at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20. This will be followed by a waterfowl hunt on Saturday, September 23 and pheasant hunt on Sunday, September 24..

Interested youth hunters must possess a New York State small game license and register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). The event is free to participants and equipment will be provided if necessary. The event is hosted by the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club and sponsored by the Northern New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the New York Conservation Officers Association (NYCOA).

Signup sheets are available at:

Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club, 17500 County Route 66 (Salt Point Rd);

Akins Archery, 25834 NY-12, Watertown;

VanTassel’s Gunsmithing, 30412 NY-37, Evans Mills;

Caliber Plus, 13697 Co Rt 90, Mannsville;

Or by contacting ECO Steve Bartoszewski at 315-489-6984 or by email at steven.bartoszewski@dec.ny.gov.

Youth interested in participating need to sign up prior to Sept. 15, 2023.