MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host its 14th annual youth waterfowl and pheasant hunt for youth in St. Lawrence County ages 12 through 15.

It is an opportunity for youths to to hunt waterfowl with an environmental conservation officer. The hunting program will coincide with the waterfowl and pheasant youth hunting weekends.

The program will consist of an educational/safety day located at the Massena Rod and Gun Club on 155 Patterson Road beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. This will be followed by a waterfowl and pheasant hunt on Saturday, September 23. Youth interested in participating need to sign up prior to September 21

Interested youth hunters must possess a New York State small game license and register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). The event is free to participants and equipment will be provided if necessary. The event is hosted by the Massena Rod and Gun Club and sponsored by the Northern New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), the New York Conservation Officers Association (NYCOA) and the St. Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Federation.

For more information and to sign-up for the event, please contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757, or ECO Ian Helmer 315-559-8503.