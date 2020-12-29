DEC to host virtual public session on habitat management plans for 3 North Country Wildlife Management Areas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A public information session has been scheduled centered around habitat management plans for three North Country Wildlife Management Areas.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is set to host virtual a public information sessions for three Wildlife Management Areas. These include Fish Creek and Swallow Bluffs in St. Lawrence County, and Collins Landing in Jefferson County.

According to the DEC, this event will feature a presentation on the Wildlife Management Area’s history and address goals, planned management actions and a question-and-answer period.

DEC Region Six Director Randall Young, encouraged the public to attend.

“Wildlife require a variety of habitats for propagation and survival and habitat for some species changes over time. DEC manages Wildlife Management Areas to ensure these properties provide suitable habitats for wildlife and wildlife-dependent recreation,” said Young. “We encourage community residents and other stakeholders to join us for this virtual session on January 19th.”

The virtual information session regarding habitat management plans for Fish Creek, Swallow Bluffs and Collins Landing Wildlife Management Areas is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The information session will be recorded and made public following the session. To register, visit the DEC website.

