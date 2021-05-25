DEC trains 22 Assistant Forest Rangers in St. Lawrence County

FINE, N.Y. (WWTI) — During one of the final weeks of May, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation conducted Assistant Forest Ranger training in St. Lawrence County.

This is an annual one-week training program which hosted 22 Assistant Forest Rangers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Ranger School in Wanakena.

According to the DEC, from May 16 to May 21, the AFRs completed courses in Wilderness Advanced First Aid and Leave No Trace™ principles.

Assistant Forest Rangers also were instructed on Environmental Conservation Law and the protection of state land.

Assistant Forest Ranger Training (photo: DEC)

Throughout the weeklong training, AFRs participated in eight hours of real-life scenarios. This involved emergency mitigation, radiocommunications, public interaction and interpersonal skills.

Following their training, the 22 Assistant Forest Rangers will be assigned to backcountry areas across the states and will assist DEC Forest Rangers with public outreach and education, search and rescue and forest fire suppression.