DEC updates fisher, marten trapping permit for 2021 season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Department of Conservation has updated their regulations for fisher and marten trapping permits for the 2021 season.

The DEC’s previous proposal to eliminate the need for a free special fisher trapping permit altogether was not accepted due to a publication error. In an attempt to simplify the process for trappers this season the DEC has created a self-issued fisher trapping permit for trappers.

Those who applied for a fisher or marten trapping permit in 2020 will automatically receive the permit by September 10. Once fishers and trappers receive their permit they should add their signature, the date and continue to carry it with them when trapping. Those who have not applied in previous years can find the permit on the DEC’s website, which they can print, sign, date and carry with them when trapping.

Trappers will not be required to submit the lower jaw, head, or carcass of any fisher taken during the 2021 trapping season. The Fisher Trapping Activity Log will also not be required this season. However, a separate permit is required for trappers wishing to pursue marten, those interested should contact the DEC’s Region 5 Wildlife Office in Warrensburg.