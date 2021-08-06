DEC warns of dangerous hiking routes in Adirondacks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The DEC has seen an increasing amount of Trap Dikes over the past ten years.

The DEC said that this may be attributed to the general increase in hiker activity and the increased use of social media hiking forums. However, the DEC said that some of the postings on social media lead to inexperienced hikers going on routes beyond their capability.

The DEC is also warning people that the Trap Dike route on Mount Colden is not an official trail. In fact, it isn’t a trail at all.

The route is classified as a rock-climbing route and the DEC is reminding hikers that the route should be avoided by people who do not have rock climbing experience and equipment like a climbing rope and helmet. Without these, the route can be life-threatening.

Portions of the Trap Dike are listed under “no fall zones.” This means that an accidental fall could result in serious injury or even death.

The DEC said that the best advice would be to utilize an experienced licensed guide to safely assist in climbing the Trap Dike. This area should also be avoided during periods of rain events and is the best to climb when it is dry. The DEC is also reminding people that there are different trails that provide a safer, more enjoyable, and still challenging hike that will lead to the summit of Mount Colden.