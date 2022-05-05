RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring is in full bloom, which means many outdoor recreationists will be taking to the Adirondack region in the coming weeks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation advised that although spring is an excellent time to get outdoors, it can also pose risks to outdoor enthusiasts, wildlife and natural resources.

To prepare for the late spring, and upcoming summer season, DEC issued new guidance on recreation in the Adirondacks, reminding visitors to recreate responsibly. These guidelines are detailed below.

Practice the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace

Leave No Trace is based on outdoor ethics, rather than rules. The principles listed below provide a framework for safe and sustainable recreation.

Plan and Prepare Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces Dispose of Waste Properly Leave What You Find Minimize Campfire Impacts Respect Wildlife Be Considerate of Others

Follow the Muddy Trail Advisory

DEC warned that despite recent warm weather, high elevation trails in the Adirondacks are still covered in slowly melting ice and snow.

These steep trails feature thin soils that can become a mix of ice and mud as winter conditions melt and frost leaves the ground. Sliding boots have the ability to destroy trail tread, damage surrounding vegetation and erode thin soil.

Hikers are advised to avoid hiking on high elevation trails above 2,500 feet until further notice.

Avoid wet and muddy mountain biking trails

DEC said that trail systems can be severely damaged by eager mountain bikers who venture the trails too early in the season. The Department recommended taking the following actions:

Avoid biking on trails until they are dried and hardened

Check with local organizations for conditions and consider alternate trail options

Research area regulations for bike allowances

Consider volunteering to help repair trails

Plan for variable conditions

As spring weather can change at a rapid pace, bring essential items such as food, water, navigation, warm layers, snowshoes and traction devices, a headlamp, first-aid kit, and matches or a lighter.

Outdoor recreationists are urged to stay up to date with current weather reports and always check the forecast in the morning and evening of a planned trip, make a timeline and leave trip plans with a trusted friend.

Safely enjoy spring water recreation

The Department warned that waterways remain very cold and with spring, snow melt, high water and swift currents are possible.

Below are tips on how to enjoy water recreation safely:

Always wear a personal flotation device

Use caution when entering and exiting canoes, kayaks or boats

Heed high water warnings and do not attempt to fish or paddle during times of high and swift waters

Research a trip ahead of time

Watch closely for trees, branches, rocks and debris

Always clean, drain, and dry boats, wash boots and waders

Protect against ticks

Ticks are very small bugs that can spread Lyme and various other diseases through their bites. Deer ticks live in shady, moist areas at ground level.

Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily;

Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots, and shirt into pants;

Check clothes and any exposed skin frequently for ticks while outdoors;

Consider using insect repellent on clothing; and

Stay on cleared, well-traveled trails. Walk in the center of trails. Avoid dense woods and bushy areas.

Keep distance from wildlife

DEC warned that spring is a “vulnerable” time for wildlife as some are coming out of hibernation and many begin to search for fresh food.

This can lead to close wildlife encounters in trails, parking areas and roadways. Below are tips on what to do when encountering wildlife:

Never follow, approach, or feed wildlife

Keep pets on a leash

Do not disturb young fawns or other young wildlife. View from a distance and call a wildlife rehabilitator if concerned the animal is orphaned or injured

Check rock-climbing routes for peregrine falcon nesting sites

Bear canisters are required to be used in the High Peaks Wilderness April 1 to November 30 and are recommended for all backcountry users

More information can be found on the DEC website.