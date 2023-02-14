NEW YORK (WWTI) — The results of the second year of the Youth Deer Hunt Pilot Program show youth big game hunters enjoyed a safe and successful season, according to New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The program allows mentored youth hunters to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow. In 2021, legislation authorized hunters ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of New York State.

The law requires DEC to analyze the results of the three-year pilot program each year and report its findings to the state.

More than 9,400 youth hunters ages 12 and 13 were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow last fall and youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports, 260 more than the previous year.

A post-hunting survey shows that 82% of youth hunters and 87% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience, according to DEC.

As part of the satisfaction survey, 14% of youth hunters and 11% of their adult mentors were indifferent and 4% of youth hunters and 2% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly dissatisfied.

DEC reports that no hunting-related shooting incidents, violations or license revocations involving youth big game hunters have occurred during the first two years of the program.

DEC tracked participation, satisfaction, deer harvest and safety compliance in the pilot program in a report that was submitted to the New York State Legislature that includes DEC’s findings and recommendations for future actions.

DEC’s report states that over the two years of the pilot program, “12- and 13-year-old hunters and mentors have proven they can safely and successfully hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow and should be authorized to retain this opportunity.”

DEC’s recommendations for future actions include making the authorization permanent for youth hunters ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow, extending the authorization to the entire state, removing the requirement for counties to pass a local law opting into the program and allowing the youth hunters to also hunt black bear with a firearm or crossbow.