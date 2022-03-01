MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hunting opportunities will be available to youth in Northern New York this spring.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced on March 1 that it will host a youth turkey hunting program in Massena on April 10 and April 23.

Partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, DEC Environmental Conservation Officers will offer this two-day program to youth ages 12 to 15.

According to the DEC, the first day of the program will include an educational portion at the Massena Rod and Gun Club starting at 10 a.m. The second day, April 23, is designated as a hunting day.

Participating youth must possess a New York State small game license and valid turkey tags. The event is free and equipment will be provided if necessary.

The event is hosted by the Massena Rod and Gun Club and sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation and New York Conservation Association.

For more information, contact DEC’s Lieutenant Tory Basdord at 315-265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.